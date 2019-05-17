Inspired by Azerbaijan: Baku to host first concert of kamancheh player Mark Eliyahu

World famous musician, kamancheh player Mark Eliyahu will perform in Baku for the first time.

Report informs that speaking at a press conference, first deputy ambassador of Israel to Azerbaijan Avital Rosenberg said: This is a great pride for us that Mark will perform for the first time in the country that is so friendly to Israel."

Mark Eliyahu is a musician who was born in Dagestan in the 1980s, but at the age of six moved to Israel with his family. All members of Mark's family are musicians, and he was taught to play the violin from the age of 4, but true love for creativity will manifest itself after 16 years. Having taken part in the Habil Aliyev's concert, the great virtuoso of kamancheh, Mark falls in love with this instrument, so he first goes to Greece, and then to Azerbaijan to learn how to play the kamancheh.

Returning after a long journey, he began his career as a musician with a pleasant surprise. It turned out that his grandfather also plays very well on this instrument, and, given that his father perfectly plays on another Persian instrument - tar, Mark has no doubt that his future will be associated with this art form.

Hanende Bayimkhanym Valiyeva met Mark Eliyahu at a joint concert in Israel. And since then, the musicians have decided to work on joint projects. The Israeli performance and the verses “Counting the Stars” of the great Azerbaijani poet Shakhriyar came together harmoniously in the composition “Do you remember”.

“It was this year. Mark sent me one of his compositions and asked me to choose the Azerbaijani text for it. I couldn’t find what I needed, didn’t feel the lyrics, the words to this music and started listening to his other compositions. Stumbling on 'Do you remember', I began to sing along with the words from Shakhriyar’s verse. So we recorded this song. I am very happy and glad about it. We plan to continue our cooperation, and also perform our new joint song at a concert," Beyimkhanym said.

The concert of Mark Eliyahu will be held on May 25 at the Heydar Aliyev Palace. In addition, the Baku Metro together with the organizers of the concert "United Cultures" and "124 Studios" launched a joint project where it is possible to win a ticket for Mark Eliyahu's concert in Baku, or buy a ticket to the performance and get the opportunity to win a ticket to his concert in Istanbul (included flight and hotel room for 2 days).

Those who live in the regions of the country will also have the opportunity to listen to the performance of Mark Eliyah. Residents of Ganja, Guba and Mingachevir, who purchase tickets, will have the opportunity of a free transfer to Baku and back.