Baku International Jazz Festival opens on October 25

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ From October 25 to November 3 Baku will host an international jazz festival.

Report informs, concert of the quartet FOURPLAY will take place at Heydar Aliyev Palace as part of the festival on October 27. The quartet created 25 years ago will present their hits to the Baku spectators.

On October 30, Heydar Aliyev Palace will host a concert by Charles Lloyd Quartet.

Baku International Jazz Festival is held annually in October since 2002.

Festival will be attended by both foreign and local musicians.

Jazz Festival will be held with the organizational support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.