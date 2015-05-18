Baku hosts opening of VIII International Festival of Rostropovich

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ In Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Society named after Muslum Magomayev hosted the opening of VIII International Festival of Mstislav Rostropovich. Report informs, the festival is organized by Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Ministry of Culture and Tourism and Mstislav Rostropovich Foundation.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan, Abulfas Garayev warmly welcomed the participants and guests of the festival. "Today in Baku for the eighth time opens the festival of Mstislav Rostropovich. We are proud of the great maestro. He did a lot for Azerbaijan, he promoted our music, carried out a variety of projects. He tied a strong friendship with our national leader Heydar Aliyev", the Minister said.

President of the Foundation of Mstislav Rostropovich, Art director of the Festival, Olga Rostropovich expressed appreciation for the kind words about her father. "Every time I'm glad to come to Baku, which he called his homeland. The world passes many festivals of M.Rostropovich, but the very first held here in his homeland.

I will always be grateful to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for support", she said.

Olga Rostropovich announced the Festival open.

The festival opened with a performance of the Azerbaijan State Symphonic Orchestra named Uzeyir Hajibeyli and Azerbaijan State Choir, which performed Carl Orff's scenic cantata "Carmina Burana". The performance was conducted by Rauf Abdullayev.

The festival, which takes place in 2007, involving many well-known musicians and creative teams. Youth Symphony Orchestra of Luigi Cherubini under the baton of Riccardo Muti, soloists of the Center of Opera of Galina Vishnevskaya, Quartet of Igor Butman, cellist Arseny Chubachin, and Azerbaijan State Symphonic Orchestra named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli, conducting by Rauf Abdullayev, Azerbaijan State Choir and soloists will perform on the stage of Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall, at the Palace of Heydar Aliyev, at the Hall of Chamber and Organ music, at the National Museum of Art.

During the festival, by the performance of the soloists of Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre and the Center of Opera of Galina Vishnevskaya will show the opera "Pagliacci", by the Italian composer R.Leoncavallo.

The festival will last up to May 24.