    ​Baku Children's Theatre will premiere a new play

    The performance prepared based on Abdullah Shaig's 'Danışan gəlincik'

    Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Baku Children's Theatre will premiere a new play based on Abdullah Shaig's 'Danışan gəlincik' ('Talking Doll').

    Report informs, the premiere will be held on 12 February.

    The performance will be shown at the Palace of Culture named after Abbasov, located in Garachukhur.

    The director of the play is Ilham Ahmedov, production designer - Sevda Mammadova, choreographer - Konul Shahbazova, Decorator - Zamin Allahverdiyev, musical arrangement - Rauf Huseynli and Rafael Muradkhanli.

