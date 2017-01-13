Azerbaijani theater takes part in international festival in Tabriz

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan State Musical Theatre takes part in the 35th Fajr International Theater Festival in Iran.

Report informs citing the theater, Husband and Wife two part musical comedy by Uzeyir Hajibeyov will be shown in the event to run from January 13 to 18.

Director of the play is Yusif Akbarov, conductor honored artist Nazim Hajialibayov, honored art worker Fakhraddin Atayev.

People's Artist Ilham Namig Kamal, honored artists Nahida Orujova, Alakbar Aliyev, Akbar Alizade, actress Guljahan Salamova, actors Aghakhan Sharifov, Huseyn Alili and Alimammad Novruzov play the parts.