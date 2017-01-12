 Top
    Azerbaijani actress has been honored with international award

    She was awarded with benefit, honor and glory order for her contribution to culture

    Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Sugra Bagirzade.was awarded with international prize.

    Report informs referring to "Azerbaijan" film studio, actress was awarded with "benefit, honor and glory" order from the United Nations (UN) Public Service Award for her contribution to culture.

    A while ago, S. Bagirzade was awarded with "Duty and Honor" order and Qızıl Ulduz (Golden Star) of The Turkic World Studies International Academy of Sciences, "Cultural Personality of the Year in Turkic world" and also was given a "Honorary Doctor" award.

