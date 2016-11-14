Red Garden represented Azerbaijan at VII European Film Festival

Baku. 14 November.REPORT.AZ/ "Qırmızı bağ" (Red Garden) by Mirbala Salimli was shown at MetroPark Cinema in the course of the VII European Film Festival in Baku.

Report informs citing the Information and Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the festival is organized by the representative office of the European Union and embassies of the member states.

Co-produced by Azerbaijan and Russia, Red Garden was made at the "Azerbayjanfilm" studio named after Jafar Jabbarli and Russian "WeiT Media", with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Screenwriter is Mirbala Salimli, cinematographer Maxim Drozdov, artistic director Leonid Karpov, composer Salman Gambarov, executive producers Tofig Musayev, Timur Jafarov, Nazim Huseynov, producers Mushfig Hatamov ("Azerbaijanfilm") and Timur Weinstein (WeiT Media).

Main parts performed by Magsud Mammadov, Gulzar Gurbanova, Taleh Badiyev and others.