 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan and Turkey to make movies jointly

    'Last year, Azerbaijan Film Studio named after Jafar Jabbarli took part in 52 international film festivals'

    Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan Film Studio" named after Jafar Jabbarli took part in 52 international film festivals, last night. It is the success of Azerbaijani film," the director of "Azerbaijan Film Studio" named after Jafar Jabbarli, Mushfig Hatamov said to Report.

    M.Hatamov noted that six scripts won in a script competition announced by "Mozalan" studio and the film will be shot according to these scripts.

    He also stated, Azerbaijan and Turkey will screen several projects jointly. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi