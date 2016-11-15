Author of Harry Potter epopee to screen her first detective book

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ Famous British novelist best known as the author of the Harry Potter fantasy series Joanne Rowling will screen her first detective book "The Cuckoo's Calling".

Report informs citing the NTV, novel is about private eye Cormoran Strike investigating model's suicide.

According to the information Rowling, 51, wrote the Strike series under the pen name Robert Galbraith and that became a bestseller in UK.

The cast began shooting series with Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger in lead role.