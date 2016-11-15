 Top
    Close photo mode

    Author of Harry Potter epopee to screen her first detective book

    The cast began shooting series with Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger in lead role

    Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ Famous British novelist best known as the author of the Harry Potter fantasy series Joanne Rowling will screen her first detective book "The Cuckoo's Calling".

    Report informs citing the NTV, novel is about private eye Cormoran Strike investigating model's suicide.

    According to the information Rowling, 51, wrote the Strike series under the pen name Robert Galbraith and that became a bestseller in UK.

    The cast began shooting series with Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger in lead role.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi