Argentine actor Federico Luppi dies

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ Federico Luppi, a dignified Argentine actor well known for his complex performances in the dark fantasy films of Guillermo del Toro, died on Friday in Buenos Aires.

Report inform citing The New-York Times, he was 83.

The cause was complications of a subdural hematoma.

Luppi starred in “Cronos” (1993), Mr. del Toro’s directorial debut.

Mr. Luppi appeared in two more of Mr. del Toro’s films. He was a leftist sympathizer who ran a haunted orphanage in “The Devil’s Backbone” (2001), and the monarch of a fairy kingdom in “Pan’s Labyrinth” (2006).