Anniversary of famous documentary films operator to be marked

Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ The State Film will hold an event on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani operator, winner of the Cannes Film Festival and the Lenin Prize, honored worker of arts of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, People's Artist Javanshir Mammadov.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijan State Film Fund.

The event on the occasion of the anniversary of talented operator on documentaries scheduled for early October. Javanshir Musa oglu Mammadov was born in October 17, 1915 in Lankaran. After the graduation from Ashgabat cinema college, He worked as an operator in Ashkhabad Film Studio, was apprentice operator, assistant, assistant operator, operator of II degree II degree, II operator, operator of newsreels.

During the war he worked in camera crew of Central Documentary Film Studio. In 1950-1960 he shot 12 documentaries at the Baku studio.