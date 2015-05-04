Anish Kapoor's work exhibited in Heydar Aliyev Center's permanent display

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ A work by the recognized UK-based sculptor Anish Kapoor is exhibited in Baku, at the Heydar Aliyev Center from May 4, Report was told by the press service of the Center. The artist’s 'Parabolic Twist' (2013) is now adorning the Center’s permanent display.

Born in India in 1954, Anish Kapoor moved to the UK as of 1972, operaing here for over 43 years now.

In the 1980’s he succeeded in gaining recognition as a participant of the New Sculpture exhibition in the UK. What makes Anish Kapoor’s works stand out is simplicity, curved lines and shining colors. Nowadays majority of his productions also feature a mirror effect providing a more active involvement of the viewer and the environment.

Anish Kapoor’s signature works include the 35-meter-high Tarantantara,the 110-ton Cloud Gateat Chicago’s Millennium Park, the Sky Mirror presented in Nottingham (the UK) and the Rockefeller Center (New York), and the monumental 115-meter-high tower becoming the most popular attraction during the London Olympic Games, just to mention a few. Works by Anish Kapoor are proudly cherished by a number of the world’s leading museums and galleries, such as the Modern Art Museum in New York, and the world-class exhibition halls in Italy, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Turkey, etc.

With an intricate mirror effect, the Parabolic Twist,now on a permanent display at the Heydar Aliyev Center, encompasses the environment in a very inclusive way. “Majority of my works are made with due consideration of the viewers, they are not indifferent to them, -the artist says, - The viewer is an integral part and parcel of my works.”

Due to its philosophy and concept, such as transparent colors and closeness to people, the artist’s work found its due place at the Heydar Aliyev Center’s interior.

It should be also mentioned in this regard that the Parabolic Twist,crafted in 2013, was named the 6th out of the 15 works selected as ‘the best selfie works’by the US Complex Magazine. Another noteworthy detail was that the best work in this nomination was Anish Kapoor’s Cloud Gate, nowadays on an open-air disply in Chicago.

In 1990, Anish Kapoor represented the UK at the Venice Biennale. The winner of the Turner Prize,one of the most presigious awards in modern art, Sir Anish Kapoor enjoys the membership at the UK Royal Academy of Arts.