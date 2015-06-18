Alim Gasimov will give a concert in Geneva

Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ People's artist, a master of mugham Alim Gasimov will perform on June 20 with a concert in Geneva (Switzerland).

Report was told by the spokeswoman of the People's Artist.

According to spokeswoman, the month of Ramadan is always stressful for Alim Gasimov: "Today Alim Gasimov began the first day of fasting. And tonight he goes to Switzerland. On June 20, he and his daughter Fargana Gasimova to perform in Geneva. On June 21, Alim Gasimov will give a master class. The organizer of the tour is the Music Foundation "Aga Khan". Chairman of the Fund is Feyruz Nishanov. Members of the fund is about 6 thousand famous musicians of the world. "

On June 23 A.Gasimov will return to Azerbaijan.