    Alim Gasimov and his daughter will give a concert in Paris

    The concert will be organized by Azerbaijani Embassy to France

    Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani People's Artist Alim Gasimov and his daughter, Honored Artist Fargana Gasimova will give a concert in Paris on November 5.

    Report informs, the concert program will be organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy to France.

    In the concert, to be held in the Philharmonie De Paris - Cite De La Musique, the artists will be accompanied by Zaki Valiyev tar, Rauf Islamov kamancha, Rafael Asgarov balaban, Cavidan Nabiyev percussion instrument. 

