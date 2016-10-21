'Ali and Nino' will be premiered in Tbilisi

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ 'Ali and Nino' movie will be premiered in Tbilisi on October 23.

Report informs referring to Georgian press, the movie will be presented to Tbilisi audience on October 23.

Notably, Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva is an executive producer of the movie. Producer of film is Chris Thykier, director – winner of BAFTA award Asif Kapadia, scriptwriter - Academic Award winner Christopher Hampton.

Screenplay based on Kurban Said’s world bestseller recounts struggle for independence in Azerbaijan in early 20th century and love story of young lady and young man belonging to different religions. The screenplay was filmed in 2015. Scenes of the movie were shot in historical Inner city and other parts of Baku, as well as in Gobustan, Khinalig and other places.

Actors are Adam Bakri, Maria Valverde, Halit Ergench, Mandy Patinkin, Connie Nielsen, Riccardo Scamarcio, Humayun Ershardi, Fakhraddin Manaphov, Assad Buab, Numan Akar and others.