    Singer Agakhan Abdullayev to visit Turkey again for treatment

    People's Artist says, at the moment he feels fine

    Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ People's Artist of Azerbaijan, mugham singer Abdullayev Agahan will go back to Turkey for treatment.

    Report informs, People's Artist noted that a health problem is not completely resolved, and he will continue treatment in Turkey.

    "Every six months I go to Turkey for treatment. Praise be to Allah, I feel good. I was so strong person and never thought that I could be so ill. I will live as much as Almighty wishes."

    A.Abdullayev for a long time doesn't appear on stage due to his illness.

