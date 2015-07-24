Actor Mihai Volontir hospitalized

Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ Actor Mihai Volontir was rushed to the Balti Municipal Clinical Hospital after his state of health worsened owing to his chronic diseases. The Intensive Care Section’s head Axentii Vetu stated that the actor’s condition is grave, but stable, Report informs.

Mihai Volontir was hospitalized last weekend. A team of specialists from Chisinau (Moldova) travelled to Balti to examine him. Most probably, the actor will be transferred to the National Clinical Hospital in Chisinau the next days.

Mihai Volontir turned 81 on March 9. The master holds the title of people’s artist and is a knight of the Order of the Republic, which is the highest state award.