    Actor Ilham Namig Kamal marks his birthday

    He celebrates his 67th birthday

    Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ Today is the birthday of People's Artist of Azerbaijan, owner of Glory ("Shohrat") award, Department chief of the State University of Culture and Arts, actor Ilham Namig Kamal. 

    He celebrates his 67th birthday.

    Report informs according to the prominent actor, he will spend his birthday with his family and counterparts: "I will celebrate my birthday at work with my friends and students. Then I'll be at home and plan to celebrate birthday with my family members."

