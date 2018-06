Academic National Drama Theatre stages 'Minister’s wife'

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Serbian play-writer Branislav Nusic’s work “Minister’s wife” has been staged at Azerbaijan Academic National Drama Theatre.

Theatre’s press service informed Report, People’s artist Marahim Farzalibeyov is producer, Ilham Elkhanoglu – production designer, Kamil Isayev – musical director, Rafael Hasanov - lighting designer, Rafiga Musayeva and Vugar Mammadov – assistant directors of the spectacle.

People’s artists Basti Jafarova, Haji Ismayilov, honored artists Shalala Shahvaladgizi, Aslan Shirinov, Masma Aslangizi and aktractress isa Shahla Aligizi, actors Vusal Mustafayev, Laman Imanova, honored artists Amina Babayeva, Ajdar Hamidov, Ilham Huseynov, Sabir Mammadov, Firuz Khudaverdiyev, actor Junshud Zeynalov are performers of key characters.

Notably, this satirical work was first staged in Azerbaijan by famous play director Tofig Kazimov in 1970.

Two-part play was premiered on February 5, 2014.