Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ Personnel of the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre , under the direction of Chairman of the Union of theater of Azerbaijan Azerpasha Nemat visited graves of their colleagues buried in the Alley of Honor.

Report informs, memories of artists honored, flowers put on the graves and prayers made. Later the theater staff went to Masalli. They will visit the grave of People's Artist of Azerbaijan Ilham Askerov.