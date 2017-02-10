Academic National Drama Theater will stage Rodari's Cipollino

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Academic National Drama Theatre is making Cipollino spectacle based on the novel of the same name by famous Italian writer and journalist Gianni Rodari.

Report informs citing the theater's press service, the spectacle will be developed based on new scene editing by Chingiz Alasgarov.

Premiere will be in March.

Director and musical designer of the art work is Alif Jahangirli, artist honored worker of culture Ilham Asgarov, choreographer Lala Hajiyeva, director assistants Narmin Hasanova and Firuza Balayeva.

Notably, Gianni Rodari gained international fame with his book Adventures of Cipollino. First cartoon was produced in 1961, Chipollino fairy tale film in 1973.