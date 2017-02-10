 Top
    Close photo mode

    Academic National Drama Theater will stage Rodari's Cipollino

    Premiere will be held in March

    Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Academic National Drama Theatre is making Cipollino spectacle based on the novel of the same name by famous Italian writer and journalist Gianni Rodari.

    Report informs citing the theater's press service, the spectacle will be developed based on new scene editing by Chingiz Alasgarov.

    Premiere will be in March.

    Director and musical designer of the art work is Alif Jahangirli, artist honored worker of culture Ilham Asgarov, choreographer Lala Hajiyeva, director assistants Narmin Hasanova and Firuza Balayeva.

    Notably, Gianni Rodari gained international fame with his book Adventures of Cipollino. First cartoon was produced in 1961, Chipollino fairy tale film in 1973. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi