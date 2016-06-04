Abdulla Shaig's granddaughter: I hope that my grandfather's house would not be demolished

Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ Information about the demolition of a house-museum of the Azerbaijani literary figure, famous writer, playwright Abdullah Shaig is untrue.

Report was told by the Director of the house-museum, granddaughter of Abdulla Shaig, Ulker Talibzade.

According to her, although the museum is located in an area where carried out the demolition of buildings, the writer's house is under the protection: "The museum continues to work. It is on the balance of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Minister Abulfas Garayev said that three museums at the former "Sovietsky" street - houses of Abdullah Shaig, Jalil Mammadguluzade and Uzeyir bey Hajibeyli will not be torn down. I hope it will be so."

U.Talibzade also noted that the museum is in disrepair and needs a restoration.