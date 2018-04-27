ABBA releases first new material in 35 years

© Abba-Intermezzo

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ ABBA have announced the release of their first new material in 35 years, after the pop icons got together to record two new tracks together.

"We all four felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and get into the recording studio. So we did. And it was like time had stood still and that we only had been away on a short holiday. An extremely joyful experience!”, quartet believes.

It is noted that one of the tracks in December will be performed by a digital copy of the quartet in one of the television programs.

ABBA was established in 1972. They split in 1983. During this time, artists have become one of the most popular pop groups in history.