 Top
    Close photo mode

    A book published to mark 100th anniversary of 'Arshin mal alan'

    Publication mainly includes materials, kept in Uzeyir Hajibeyli's Home Museum

    Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ A book "Arshin mal alan - 100" was published with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, dedicated to the creativity of great composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli.

    Report informs citing the ministry's Information and Public Relations Department

    According to ministry, the book, which dedicated to the 100th anniversary of staging "Arshin mal alan" operetta, includes U.Hajibeyli's memories on writing of the work, notes, manuscripts, various theater posters, announcements, invitations, photographs and other materials. Publication mainly consists of the materials, kept in Uzeyir Hajibeyli's Home Museum.

    The book was developed of 3 subheadings named "Arshin mal alan on the Azerbaijani stage", "Arshin mal alan on the screens" and "Arshin mal alan in languages and on stages of various countries". 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi