A book published to mark 100th anniversary of 'Arshin mal alan'

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ A book "Arshin mal alan - 100" was published with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, dedicated to the creativity of great composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli.

Report informs citing the ministry's Information and Public Relations Department

According to ministry, the book, which dedicated to the 100th anniversary of staging "Arshin mal alan" operetta, includes U.Hajibeyli's memories on writing of the work, notes, manuscripts, various theater posters, announcements, invitations, photographs and other materials. Publication mainly consists of the materials, kept in Uzeyir Hajibeyli's Home Museum.

The book was developed of 3 subheadings named "Arshin mal alan on the Azerbaijani stage", "Arshin mal alan on the screens" and "Arshin mal alan in languages and on stages of various countries".