The West is guilty for disseminating the terrorism - OPINION

Baku. 9 January. Armed terrorist attack to the weekly Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine in France is not the first and the last. Such events, which stains the humanity from the one hand, also are organizing by some small and great countries officially and non-officially from another hand.

Report informs, azerbaijani living in Sweden Abdullah Amir Hashimi Javanshir said in his statement on terrorist attack to the office of Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine in Paris on January 7.

He also told about the reasons of such events and the factors strenghtening the islamic fundamentalism in Europe: " In Europe more than 68 murders and terrorist acts committed in the 1990's were neglected. Indirectly, the murderers were supported then. Thus, these forces stimulated to these acts in future. Because the "Taliban", similar organizations groups were necessary to Europe for impeding secular, democratic, tolerant forces".

According to A.Javanshir, after the incidents, which occurred on September 11, United States of America declared war to terrorism, but the events occurred in arab countries had shown that, these events didn't bring democracy, tolerance and development to them. The Norwegian terrorist Anders Breivik killed the people over 70, and incident of attack to Charlie Hebdo's office in Paris show that the despite western countries fight against terrorism, ignorance, they gradually disseminate the terrorism.

They serve a background for groups like ISIS in the world. Because the main reason of terrorism and wars in the world is the bling social forces, ignorance and uncivilization, from the one hand. From another hand, the countries are using these groups to enlarge sale of weapons through instigating war sources. As well the forces, who are ready to use this Islam means in the Middle East for intention holding the power.