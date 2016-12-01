State Oil Fund’s assets decline by 590 million USD

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Assets of State Oil Fund of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOFAZ) declined for $590 million or 1.7% in November 2016, as currencies in the investment portfolio lost ground against US-dollar and gold prices went down.
Report’s experts group estimated that the Euro losing value against US-dollar caused $417 million devaluation of the Fund’s assets. The gold reserves followed Euro with $95 million loss of value. Assets in Turkish lira declined by $39 million, Japanese yen - $29 million, Russian ruble – $16.5 million, Korean von - $13.3 million, Chinese yuan - $7.6 million, Australian dollar –$6.3 million.
The Fund’s assets in British pound gained value worth $34 million in November.
Report’s experts believe it is reasonable to keep assets in US-dollar, as they forecast further strengthening of US currency in coming years.
Experts believe, the Fund to announce total $1.05 billion decline of assets in annual report by the year-end.
Report’s experts group forecasts, US-dollar to gain value against all currencies included in SOFAZ’s investment portfolio in coming 1-3 years: “We expect the gold to drop under $1000/per ounce. This, in case of oil prices slumping below $30, will shrink currency reserves and push to convert to US dollar with disadvantaged rate. That’s why the Fund should urgently increase share of US dollar in its portfolio”.
Cavid ƏzimovNews Author