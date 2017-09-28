Serzh Sargsyan's dream to become prime minister - race for power toughened - COMMENT

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ Opposition Tsarukyan bloc has unexpectedly began to criticize prime minister Karen Karapetyan.

Report informs citing Jamanak, the bloc members negatively speak about the head of the government and criticize him.

"Napaleon Azizyan, who praised Karen Karapetyan a week ago, describing him as the best among former prime minister, has changed his stand in his speech yesterday and expressed dissatisfaction with the activity of the head of the government and Cabinet of Ministers. Deputy chairman of the Parliament Mikael Melkumyan, who also represents this bloc, compared Karen Karapetyan with former prime ministers Tigran Sargsyan and Hovik Abrahamyan.

Therefore, it may be assumed that the instruction was given by higher rankings. So, it is expected that Tsarukyan bloc will require Karen Karapetyan's resignation soon. The same occurred when Tigran Sarkisyan was fired", the article states.

Former speaker of Armenian parliament Galust Sahakyan has already expressed his stand on the issue: "Serzh Sargsyan should continue to lead the country. He has presented a very good project, which should be realized by himself".

It should be noted that Armenian parliament will switch to public administration system in 2018. Presidential powers will be reduced and president will be elected in the parliament. Incumbent president Serzh Sargsyan's term of office will expire in April next year. Reports were spread that he wants to head the country as prime minister. Thus, next year, the fight for the post of premier minister will be hardened.

Current prime minister Karen Karapetyan also doesn't hide his intention to stay in this post in 2018.

It is easy to say that the issue of power in Armenia is not resolved in Yerevan. The Kremlin will determine who will serve as prime minister.

Moscow will make to appoint its more reputable figure to the post under guise of elections. The issue will be probably discussed during Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev's visit to Yerevan in October.

Thus, the struggle for power has been launched in Armenia according to the new constitution.