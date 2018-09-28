Report: US concerned about China’s rapid development in production of high technologies - ANALYSIS

© Getty Images https://report.az/storage/news/644f83237809bda83289f55feb34c129/30b6eb8d-cf0a-4190-969e-ea5b8d424fbd_292.jpg

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ The trade war, which has been continuing between US and China for nearly one year, remains main subject of discussion of the global economic circles. Though US had a plan to impose customs duty on Chinese goods worth $200 bn, this has not happened yet. Probably, Washington is avoids responsive steps by China.

Report’s analytical group thinks that US is concerned with the rapid development of China in production of high technologies.

This is confessed clearly on the other side of the ocean. For instance, Professor Arun Sundararajan at the New York University said that China is at least five years ahead of US for integration of digitalization into economy.

China is even planning to implement the ‘Made in China 2025’ program in order to promote technological innovation inside the country. The program will lead to extension of production of telecommunication equipment and robot technologies. And this will result in tightening of US policy against China.

Currently, Trump Administration mulls limiting investments by China in US technology companies because of innovation flow to China from US thanks to these investments.