    Report: US-Chinese trade war may trigger of biggest correction in stock market

    Investors should insure themselves from unstable conditions

    Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ The sharp drop is observed in the US stock market after statement of Donald Trump’ administration on  introduction of new customs tariffs for imported goods from China.

    Analytical Group of Report informs, as a result Dow Jones Index decreased by 0.4%, while S & P500 index by 0.2% and Nasdaq by 0.65%.

    At the same time, it is also observed decrease in Asian countries' stock markets and Shanghai Composite Index (China) has dropped by 3%, while the Hang Seng index (Hong Kong) by 2.2%. After the news of natural disaster, the Nikkei index (Japan) dropped by 1.1%. This is also due to the decline in market value of Japanese companies which have close trade relations with China.

    The US president hopes that with his last decision, he will eliminate imbalance in trade with China sentencing for a long time. 

