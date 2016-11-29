Report experts: Tariff Council's decision will reduce prices of individual houses

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Increase in utility rates will have negative impact on real estate prices - villas, cottages, courtyard homes.

Analytical Group of Report News Agency informs, the houses which belong to these categories will not be related to the group protected by social policy stipulated by the Tariff Council. Monitoring of private houses conducted by the Analytical Group shows that the average monthly gas consumption is 800-1 000 cubic meters, while electricity consumption is 700-1000 kilowatt/hour.

That shows the limit set by Tariff Council for the use of gas (1500 cubic meters per year) will be reduced to maximum 2 months, limit for the use of electricity reduced to 1 month (250 kW/h).

Analytical Group believes, growth in utility tariffs will mostly affect prices of country houses. Thus, gas usage in country houses which are close to the sea will be regularly during the winter months. Therefore it will dramatically increase monthly cost in houses.

For a medium-sized country houses utility bills will be approximately as follows: 150 AZN for gas, 100 AZN for electricity, 300-500 other expenses. That is, each month approximately 500-750 AZN will be spent. For this reason, the price of the houses will be significantly reduced."

Notably, of country houses are used mainly in summer for 3-5 months. However, annual utility costs of houses used throughout the year will exceed the limit of 10 000 AZN.