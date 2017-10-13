Report: Dollar’s motion trajectory to be determined today

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ Indicators of retail sales and inflation in the U.S. for September will be published today at 16:30 Baku time. Report informs, depending on the level of inflation, the dollar's motion trajectory will be determined before the end of the year. Notably, yesterday the producer price index in the U.S. exceeded expectations and amounted to 0.4%. In addition, the number of applications for unemployment benefits fell to a minimum for 44 years and reached 243 thousand people.

Analytical Group of Report believes, if the inflation rate exceeds the forecast of 0.2%, the dollar will show rapid growth. Otherwise, the dollar will continue to depreciate and this process will continue until the end of the first half of 2018. "The growth of the producer price index will have a positive impact on today's inflation rate. The increase in gasoline prices due to hurricanes, as well as hourly wages, will lead to an increase in inflation. If inflation exceeds forecasts, the Fed’s decision to raise the discount rate in December will finally be certain. This will lead to a fall in the exchange rate of the main currency pair down to 1.14 USD / EUR by the end of the year”, - analysts added.

Notably, now the rate is 1,1830 USD / EUR.