 Top
    Close photo mode

    News published in China and US to shrink oil prices

    Brent crude price may rise up to 65 USD/barrel

    Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ News coming from China and US expected to shrink oil prices up to 50 USD/barrel.

    Report informs, reduction of economic growth forecast for 2017 by 6,5%- to the minimum of 7 years by Chinese government increased probabilities of decline in demand for oil.

    Notably, China's economy showed 6.7% growth in 2016.

    In addition, an increase in the number of active drilling wells in US to a maximum of 18 months in last 18 months allows us to say that oil production in country will rise slightly again. As a result, Brent crude oil prices began to decline.So the price of this brand fell by 0.36% last week to the 55.5 USD/barrel fell.

    Analytical Group of Report informs, at the next meeting on March 14-15 the US Federal Reserve System (Fed) expected to rise interest rates: "On the eve of the session, oil prices will continue to face pressure. Before the meeting "Brent" crude oil price expected to decline to 50 USD/barrel and again continue to rise.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi