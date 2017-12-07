Israeli expert: Trump's decision on Jerusalem is strongest blow to its gates - COMMENT

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump, having decided on Jerusalem, made a bid for Jewish Orthodox and Christian Zionists in domestic politics.

The Israeli publicist and political scientist Israel Shamir told Report.

"There was no need to make such a move for now. I link it with several moments. First, with the prostration of Trump. He hardly fulfills any things he promised his voters. He managed to do very little - he was stopped by the Congress, the Senate, not even the Supreme, but smaller courts. Trump had a feeling that something had to be done", Shamir said.

According to him, the second reason for the US President to take such a step is the turn announced by D. Trump from the search for friendship with the liberal Jews, that is, with the ruling Jews of America, to Orthodox Jews and Christian Zionists in the context of domestic politics.

Along with this, he pointed out that this step of Trump is "the strongest blow to its gates for American foreign policy".

“Even if Trump was "an agent of Putin, "he would not have been able to cause more damage to America”, Israeli publicist said.

He also pointed out that an important role in this decision was played by the American president's son-in-law - Jared Kushner.

"Kushner in general plays a huge role for some reason in this administration.People voted for Trump, but got Kouchner. Trump does what the daughter asks, the son-in-law demands”, Shamir stressed.

Touching upon the topic of the EU reaction to the statement of the White House, the political scientist suggested that this decision "drives a wedge between America and Europe, which has already declared through the mouth of Ms Mogherini that there are limits to agreement with America and this is the limit”.

In his opinion, the decision will also affect the position of Jordan's King Abdullah II, who has already sharply condemned this move."King Abdullah provided the only bridge between the American bases in Syria and the rearward," publicist added.

“No one in Israel expected such a sudden step. On the contrary, they thought that this case would be delayed”, expert said.