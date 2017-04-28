Iranian presidential campaign starts: the rivals seem week - COMMENT

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Election campaign in Iran has started and possible result of the process raises a big interest. However, the president is not the head of Iranian state. That’s why it is more rational to observe and evaluate election campaign only from the aspect of activities and existence of groups within political system of Islamic Republic. At the same time, this election campaign raises interest against the backdrop of news and rumors concerning health problems of Supreme Leader of Iran ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamanei.

One of key entities in the election process in the country - Supervision Council disclosed final list of nominees.

According to information, 6 candidates take part in the election campaign, including current president Hassan Rouhani, former minister of industry Mustafa Hashimi, former minister of culture and Islamic guidance Mostafa Mir-Salim, mayor of Tehran Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and head of Imam Reza Foundation in Mashsad Ibrahim Raisi.

Presidential election will take place on May 19.

Experts don’t exclude victory of current president Hassan Rouhani in this campaign. He was elected to this position in 2013. He is reckoned representing a reformist wing of the government.

Current head of Imam Reza Foundation Ibrahim Raisi is one of few members of the committee, who used to punish opponents of the government during times of ayatollah Khomeini. He seems to the world community as a new figure. He is a main candidate of conservative wing of the government. The former committee member and hard-liner told with regard to US: “Americans afraid of Iran. That’s the truth. We should force them to retreat”.

After nominating for presidency, I.Raisi told that he supports relations with all countries but Israel.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf runs for presidential campaign for the third time. Just like I. Raisi, he also represents power structures.

Current vice president Eshaq Jahangiri also doesn’t have a brilliant background.

Other candidates are not considered as serious political opponents.

Notably, registration of candidates in Iran ended on April 21. 1636 nominees, including 137 women were registered for presidential campaign in 5 days. Former president Mahmud Ahmadinejad also provided his documents to internal ministry for registration as a candidate to raise interest to the campaign. However, his nomination was rejected upon undisclosed reason.

So 12thpresidential elections in Iran will be held on May 19. With the exclusion of first two, presidents and heads of government in Islamic Republic of Iran are usually elected for both terms.

Sayyed Abolhassan Banisadr was first president of Islamic Republic of Iran. He stayed at this position from January 25, 1980 to June 21, 1981. Then he fled to France and now lives there.

Mohammad-Ali Rajai was president of Iran from August 2 to August 30 in 1981. He was killed in terrorist attack together with prime minister Mohammad-Reza Bahonar and 3 other persons on August 30.

From October 2, 1981 till August 2, 1989, current Supreme Leader of Iran, ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamanei held presidential seat. He became a Supreme Leader of the country after death of ayatollah Khomeini.

In 1989-1997 years Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani was president or head of government. In 1997-2005 Mohammad Khatami, in 2005-2013 Mahmud Ahmadinejad were presidents. Hassan Rouhani holds this position since August 3, 2013.

As statistics show, Iran had short-term presidents only in extraordinary circumstances. That’s why there is high possibility that H.Rouhani will be re-elected. In 2005 Rafsanjani again joined a presidential race as a supporter of reformist line, but lost the election to Mahmud Ahmadinejad. M.Ahmadinejad in his turn wasn’t registered as a candidate in this year’s presidential campaign.

Without any doubt, those who want to become Iranian president, first of all get blessing of Supreme Leader Khamanei.

In this regard, Hassan Rouhani got blessing in 2013, which can be considered valid also for 2017. Frankly speaking, current president is the brightest candidate of this campaign, and he is recognized and accepted by international powers.