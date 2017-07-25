Fed's meeting not promises serious decisions

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ A two-day meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserves Systems (Fed) has started today. Report informs that at the meeting, discussion regarding changes to the discount rate and the economic situation will be held.

Fed's decision and the final statement of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will be made public on July 26 at 22:00 local time.

Analytical Group of Report News Agency informs, the discount rate is not expected to be increased at this Fed meeting. Along with it, there is a low possibility that FED's final statement will contain signals related to when it is going to reduce its balance. Thus, 1,4 rate of increase, 0, 1% minimal growth in salaries, reduction of inflation to 1,6 % in the first quarter of this year make Fed wait for a little longer.

Currently, the best indicator in the U.S. economy is registered in unemployment. Fed\s attention is mainly focused on the inflation rate.

Thus, weekly unemployment appeals have reduced to 244, 000 people. Nonetheless, it is not enough for harshening Fed's monetary policy.

In case Fed gives a signal about temporary refusing from the strict monetary policy at tomorrow's meeting, compared to its rival EUR, USD may soar from 1, 1650 USD/EUR to the range of 1, 18-1,20 USD/EUR.