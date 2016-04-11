Experts: Aggravation in the Karabakh conflict points to the need to address this problem more comprehensively - OPINION

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a purely political conflict, and political factors in the region dominate the economic, experts said, commenting on the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran, during which discussed the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"Trilateral relationship is characterized, most likely, with the interaction in a number of ways. Among the priorities should be, of course, highlighted the project of the multimodal transport corridor" North-South", which includes, in addition to the railways, also a direct road links between Iran through Azerbaijan to Russia, as well as indirect maritime traffic", Report was told by Azerbaijani political scientist Ilgar Velizade.

According to him, the multimodal route project itself can be considered as the locomotive of the triangular relationship.

Commenting on the political cooperation between the countries that were discussed during the meeting of ministers, the political scientist noted that in this case topic of interaction in the framework of the Caspian cooperationwas widely covered.

"The trilateral format in this case could encourage and facilitate the accelerated adoption of a common point of view on the final status of the Caspian Sea", - he said.

According to the expert, regional cooperation in the framework of the trilateral format has a great importance: "Russia, in particular, is interested in the economic development of the North Caucasus, including the Republic of Dagestan, which is adjacent to Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan is interested in the development of cross-border cooperation with both Russia and Iran", stressed I.Velizade.

He noted that the size of the close cooperation between Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran would benefit others, in particular Pakistan and India, who are interested in supplying their goods via Iran and Azerbaijan to the southern Russia.

"Russia, in turn, is interested in the diversification of relations with the Gulf countries, as well the countries of the Indian Ocean", the politician said.

Speaking about the economic factor in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, he said that, it can have a positive impact on the resolution of the conflict. "At the same time, we must remember that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a purely political conflict. It is based on unfounded claims of Armenia against Azerbaijan, militant separatism and stuff", said I.Velizade.

In his opinion, Russia wants to see in the region fundamentally different situation than today, both in terms of economy and policy. He stressed that we are talking now about influence the economy in the region has a policy to a large extent, in particular, the military-political situation.

"The prevalence of political factors persist in such a situation. If the situation to change dramatically and will be found institutional framework to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the situation may change. But there's no base for this in fact yet", Azerbaijani expert concluded.

In turn, the Russian political scientist Paul Klachkov noted that aggravated situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict points to the need to address this issue more comprehensively, since at that moment, the interests of global powers and blocs involved in the region.

"It is clear that, principles of integration are important at this moment, because politics, energy, as well security and transport, even culture issues were discussed at the meeting. In which context to solve this acute problem -that's what the international community now struggle for", said P.Klachkov.

According to him, no one takes responsibility from Russia for what is happening in the parameters of its borders. "Therefore, Sergei Lavrov considering the issue in the context of the structures, such as the Eurasian Union, CSTO, in which Azerbaijan is not involved", said the expert.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the work of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), focusing on the fact that this structure, which in theory, should provide security, must act more effectively and more actively. "It is necessary to reconsider the principles of activity of the structure, because to date CSTO haven't such a serious influence yet", he said.

Speaking about the direct participation of official Moscow in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement, the political scientist said that Russia today is a very important diplomatic offensive, as the Chairman of the Russian Government Dmitry Medvedev has already involved in this settlement.

According to the expert, the parties of the conflict "must meet and settle all this issues, to prepare a new approach, at least to achieve some temporary compromise."

He noted that for a number of projects - economic, transport, energy - with the participation of the three countries - Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia - in the region should remain stable situation, because without the stability these projects will not work: "There should be a common sense and economic calculation", he said.

"I bow to realism, and I think that if we manage to win the economic calculation that was beneficial to all parties in peace, the situation will benefit for a larger number of participants, players, people. I believe that Russia can not be removed from the region and there is a need to implement major geo-economic projects, involving for the consultations the largest number of participants", summed up P.Klachkov.