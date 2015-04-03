​Expert: Tehran's objective now is urgently achieve the lifting of sanctions, but the West needs guarantees - OPINION

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ "After reaching an agreement in Lausanne, Iran will be able to finally reach the goal that President Hassan Rouhani outlined back in his electoral program - lifting of major sanctions and long-awaited rise in living standards."

This was stated to Report by the well-known Russian expert on Iran Anton Yevstratov.

According to him, this is exactly what Iran needs now, as economic constraints have not seriously affected MIC, or for example, the scientific potential of the country. However, the welfare of ordinary Iranians was powerfully harmed: "Their patience is not unlimited, therefore, they voted for Hassan Rouhani and believed in his program."

He also noted that soon elaboration of agreement specifics with "G5+1" group would show whether to consider reached agreements successful for Iran: "It is unclear how the sanctions will be lifted. If they lift them at once - Iran won, if gradually - it rather lost. Tehran's objective is urgently achieve the lifting of sanctions, but the West wants guarantees.

Strictly speaking, it is unlikely that someone still doubts that the nuclear program of Iran has military components, a security issue has not been discussed in the negotiations for a long time and there is only political bargaining left."

"Iran is able to enrich uranium, keeps the centrifuge, although in smaller numbers. Uranium enrichment centers become research centers, leaving Tehran the opportunity at any time to re-start uranium enrichment at the appropriate technical capabilities. In return, Iran, in case of an agreement, unties its hands in politics of Middle East, surrounds Saudi Arabia by controlled Shiite states (Yemen, Iraq, Bahrain), isolates Turkey and Israel and feels at ease in the area from Palestine to Afghanistan. If properly performed, Iran has a chance to reach previously unseen foreign power, which can now be supported commercially too,"- said the expert.

Mr. Yevstratov also commented on what may happen on the oil market due to possibility of lifting sanctions in Iran: "Oil prices have already fallen by 5%, despite the fact that nothing, in general, has happened yet. Tweets of Zarif and Kerry shot down oil prices. It is not hard to guess that, in case of lifting sanctions against such a major exporter of oil as Iran and considering the desirability of lower oil prices in the US and Europe, they are virtually guaranteed to go down."

On April 2 in Lausanne, "G5+1" group completed the final plenary session on the nuclear program. During this session the bases of agreements on the nuclear program were reached. The respective document is expected to be signed by the end of June.