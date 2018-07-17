Expert: Putin and Trump meeting raised level of Russian-American relations - COMMENT

© TASS https://report.az/storage/news/c2dc91583befd4e5ba0c27d132bc65c4/84bd9221-9b47-4b77-954f-121c84e6c7d8_292.jpg

Baku. 17 July. REPORT.AZ / The main topic of talks between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump yesterday was the situation in the Middle East and the Iranian presence in Syria, the expert considers while commenting on the results of presidents' meeting of the two countries in Helsinki.

"The choice of the place for talks in Helsinki is symbolic-a place with some traditions of agreements between the superpowers. This fits into such a historical context, and quite a positive character, " said the Russian political analyst Pavel Klachkov.

According to him, despite attempts to raise difficulties from "very powerful and serious players" at preparation of a meeting it passed safely.

The analyst stressed that this meeting raised the level of Russian-American relations, which have been at a very low level in recent years.

"Nevertheless, Russia and the United States are real actors and leading figures in global politics. If you do not meet their leaders, there are a lot of problems on all sides. Such a meeting was urgently needed, " the expert added.

He pointed out that this meeting was a "step forward" for the relations between the two countries.

"Another issue-such a thought as "next levels bring new devils", that is, a further attempt to discredit it, including by the American internal opposition, is already becoming obvious. Although in my opinion, Trump has strengthened his positions, as well as due to his meeting, he is closer to re - election for a second term, and this issue is included in the list of main tasks," Klachkov noted.

Speaking about the subject of the talks, the political scientist stressed that the "semantic core" of the meeting was the situation in the middle East and the "Iranian problem", as the US hoped to influence the Iranian presence in Syria through Russia.

Of course, Iran will not and cannot give up, but in some way, Russia could help the United States to moderate the ambitions of Iranian politicians. Theoretically, Russia can be useful to the United States, so Trump, as a trader, as a businessman, turned to Putin as a person through whom you can press Iran a little. I think that there are some prospects that this can happen," the expert said.

Speaking about Ukraine, P. Klachkov expressed hope that the situation there will be more "safe" after the meeting.

"Of course, some players, including domestic ones, in the US do not share Trump's position and they can play against their President, even can prepare any provocations against him in the foreign policy arena. It is very important to act now in the light of the agreements that we have planned between the leaders, and to suppress such provocations," the analyst added.