European Parliament disarms supporters of democratic values - COMMENT

Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ European Parliament adopted decision to make pressure on Ankara as a protest against measures taken by Turkish security forces after military coup attempt on July 15. European lawmakers think that the government intensified repressions after July 15. Therefore, this supreme institution adopted resolution to suspend talks for Turkey’s accession to European Union

479 members voted to support, while 37 rejected the decision. 107 members stayed neutral.

According to information, European Union Council issued statement on November 23, saying the decision won’t be binding.

European Union Council will hold meeting on December 15-16 to make final decision on Turkey’s accession process.

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini speaking one day before voting, although told that it is legal to request from Turkey to report on steps taken by Ankara against terrorist attacks after coup attempt, however, added that freezing Turkey-EU talks will not yield positive results for both sides.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told one day before voting: “Despite everything, we don’t want to stop talks with Turkey. We want to continue healthy talks with Turkey”.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said: “I address all the world from here: Whatever the result of tomorrow’s vote is, in our eyes this vote has no value”.

He noted that duplicity and pressure towards Turkey continues: “It is impossible to accept result of this voting. This voting in European Parliament is indicator of support to terrorism. Most of European countries support and shelter terrorists”.

R.T.Erdoğan expressed harsh reaction to some European countries supporting PKK terrorist group: “They permit PKK, which has been recognized by European Union as terrorist organization, to hold open air meetings in European squares. Germany doesn’t allow to hold meeting with slogans ‘No to Terror!’ and ‘Yes to Democracy!’. How can we believe in sincerity of the West? They don’t allow the president of Turkey to hold teleconference, but they sanction meeting of terrorists. They are supporters of terrorism, members of terrorist groups. None should teach us. We will not forgive those, who support terrorism”.

Notably, Turks living in Germany wanted to hold open air meeting with slogans ‘No to Terror!’ and ‘Yes to Democracy!’. But the authorities didn’t sanction the meeting. Recep Tayyib Erdoğan intended to join meeting through teleconference.

Turkey’s EU minister Ömer Çelik sounded his opinion on the resolution: “On a day like this, I would not want to make statements over the European Parliament’s visionless decision. In reality, we regard this decision as void”.

Notably, association agreement between Turkey and EU was signed in 1963. Ankara officially applied for full membership in 1987. Negotiations in this direction was launched in 2005. The parties agreed on 14 of 35 technical topics so far.

This is second step by European Parliament aiming to put pressure on Ankara this year.

On April 15, the European Parliament voted to adopt a resolution to formally “join the commemoration of the centenary of the Armenian Genocide in a spirit of European, solidarity and justice” on April 24.

The resolution envisages adoption of document on recognition of “Armenian genocide” by parliaments and governments of EU member states, and calls Turkey to recognize so called “Armenian genocide” taken place in 1915 in Ottoman Empire.

Notably, European Parliament officially recognized “Armenian genocide” in 1987.

This year German parliament also adopted resolution on “recognition of Armenian genocide”.

A day before, Austrian parliament approved decision to put an embargo on sale of arms to Turkey. The document bans export of military ammunition, defensive arms and equipment used to maintain public order to Turkey.

Although the adopted documents are not binding for governments, they can be used as mean of pressure against Turkey upon request.

Turkey is the only country in Muslim world conforming with values of West and European Union specifically and coordinating its policies with them. In other words, Ankara is their military and strategic partner. But Turkey cannot access European Union for more than 40 years. Former prime minister of United Kingdom, the member of Union, made fun of Turkey, saying “Turkey could qualify to join EU in about the year 3000”.

From this point of view, Europeans’ support to Turkey’s enemies reveal new circumstances, where backstage games will come under the spotlight. Let’s imagine for a moment the situation in case if coup attempt on July 15 succeeded: PKK terrorist group, who digs trenches in south-east of Turkey would take control over those territories. ISIS would try to occupy part of Turkey. In other words, situation in Turkey would become similar to Syria. Refugees from country with population of 80 million would escape to Europe.

Would the members of European, German and Austrian parliaments be satisfied with this?!

Of course, the main objective is to create chaos in Turkey.

By the way, lets note that, although initiators of German Bundestag’s resolution on “genocide” are of Turkish origin, later it became clear that they are also PKK supporters. We cannot rule out participation of such kind of lobbyists in European Parliament.

There are some alarming points in this behavior of Europeans. These actions prove their support to injustice and affect development of democratic values.

Furthermore, their steps disarm defenders of democratic values and those who act towards its materialization.

So what to do when interests are above values?! By these resolutions they follow interests not their supporters in other countries, but their own countries and union. In such situation none will agree to comply with these interests.