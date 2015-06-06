Elections on June 7 - a new era begins inTurkey - COMMENT

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ On June 7 in Turkey will be held parliamentary elections. This political campaign will take place against the background of the region and the world a serious process of turning the Middle East into a hotspot, including the background of the reforms envisaged in Turkey regarding the state building.

Giving in the election campaign promises to create a new Turkey, the parties have made to the process more distinctive shades.

In the elections of 31 to attend a political party. However, we can already predict that the fight will be mainly between the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), the opposition People's Republican Party (CHP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP). These political parties have set a goal of, no matter what was to win and come to power alone.

Among the opposition parties Regional Peoples Democratic Party (Halkların Demokratik Partisi - HDP) pursues the aim to promote the election carried out by the Kurdish political struggle to achieve political influence in this direction and to overcome political barriers.

The results of opinion polls on the eve of elections, Justice and Development Party (AKP) in the average pick 41-45% of the vote, the People's Republican Party (CHP) - 25-27%, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) - 16-18%, and the Democratic Peoples Party (HDP) - 8-11% of the vote.

Note that in the Turkish Grand National Assembly composed of 550 people currently are 311 AKP, CHP - 124, MHP - 52, HDP - 29 deputies.

In his pre-election speech, the unofficial leader of the ruling party, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that they want to be represented in the parliament 400 deputies.

Justice and Development Party (AKP) has promised to build a new Turkey. She plans to change the Constitution and public administration as well as the expansion of the national and cultural rights of ethnic minorities.

Although the People's Republican Party (CHP) do not want to repeat the promises of Justice and Development Party (AKP), yet it does not hide its intention to build a new Turkey. They mostly prefer slogans and the program of socio-economic trends. However, they also oppose the new constitution.

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) has started the nomination differ from traditional speeches of political theses and set more ambitious targets. Focusing on the unitary state, the party does not exclude from the agenda of the threat that exists Turkey's territorial integrity. In the approach to national and social issues MHP platform is not substantially different from the program of the ruling political party.

Once held in Turkey about 10 months ago the presidential elections HDP even more intensified. Members of the party are hoping for the support of ethnic minorities in the country, including Armenians, Asura. This behavior prevents them from being obscheturetskoy party.

Previous activities presented in the party politics does not give her a chance to hide their purpose. From this comes the insincerity and management HDP.

From the speeches and election programs of the leaders of these parties can come to the following conclusion:

- Will create a new Turkey;

- Be a new socio-political, cultural and economic environment;

- Will apply the new form of government;

- A new constitution;

- A new Turkey will be a key element of a network of new energy sources and so on.

Will the post-election any single party government? Tayyip Erdogan said, "I want 400 people's deputies" show that Justice and Development Party (AKP) does not hide the desire to become a single authority.

It should be noted that last year's presidential election was held by popular vote. At the time, Erdogan won 51.79% of the vote, a single candidate and CNP MHP Ekmeleddin Ihsanoglu 38.44%, and the candidate Salaheddin HDP Demirtas - 9.76% of the vote.

The ruling party wants to at least repeat the figure. However, the above-mentioned polls give reason to believe that this may not happen. In this case, a ruling party should form a coalition government with one of the opposition parties, or it have to do with each other three opposition parties - the CNR, MHP and HDP. However, the combination of these opposition parties together impossible.

The leaders of the MHP and the HDP has declared an unwillingness to be represented together in the same government. Is small and the assumption of a coalition between the AKP and CHP.

As for the AKP, it can form a coalition government with either MHP, or with HDP, since the idea of MHP and the ruling party are slightly different from each other.

There are many opportunities and moments that combine AKP and HDP. Against the background of the events taking place in Iraq between the AKP and the HDP there is political partnership, and therefore, if the ruling party will not be able to come to power itself, it can build this political organization coalition government. For this HDP must overcome the electoral threshold. There is also speculation that supports the HDP can also vote for the AKP. If the HDP will not be able to overcome the electoral threshold, AKP can build power alone. Therefore, the ruling party is trying to get people to vote supporting this political organization.

As a result, although the conduct of the president of the Turkish propaganda campaign is unacceptable for the political culture of this country, it is still there. Perhaps for this reason, some analysts fear the likelihood of dictatorship in Turkey. However, the role of President Erdogan and AKP in boosting Turkey in world politics in recent years is undeniable. Then what to fear?

Turkish citizens give to this question is a very simple answer: "Everything is good. However, we do not know where to lead us Recep Bey. This is the most dangerous thing for us. He did not speak to us openly."

Thus, regardless of what political forces will form a government after the June 7 the political struggle in the way of construction of a new Turkey will continue.