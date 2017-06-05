Dollar will continue to fall by the end of year

Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ The US non-farm employment index, published on June 2, caused a drop in the value of the dollar. Report informs, employment data that unjustified expectations, as well as a lack of growth in wages disappointed investors. Even if the US Federal Reserve increases refinancing rate at a meeting on June 13-14, the probability of the next one or two increases fell even below 50%. Some analysts believe that the Fed will not raise the rate in June either. Therefore, the dollar began to fall in price in the global foreign exchange market, and this process is expected to continue for some time.

Notably, now the rate of the main currency pair EUR / USD has peaked in the last 7 months - 1,1270 USD / EUR. It is not excluded that at the initial stage the rate will rise to 1,1320 USD / EUR, then to 1,1470 USD / EUR. However, from next year the dollar will begin to strengthen again and the pair's rate will fall below parity.