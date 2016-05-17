Dollar's future will be determined today

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ If consumer price index released in the US today will exceed the expectations the Federal Reserve System (FRS) at the next meeting to be held on June 13-14 will significantly enhance the possibility to increase the interest rate. Report informs inflation in the US in March was 0.1% and investors forecast it to be 0.2% in April. Inflation at 0.3% or more will contribute to strengthening the dollar on the global foreign exchange market.

At present, the stable and positive trend observed in global financial and stock markets.For this reason, other terms - inflation is the focus of investors. Today, the number of permits issued for construction in the US will be announced in April. The figure is expected to be 1.13 million.

Analytical Group of Report News Agency believes that, 80% of the increase in oil prices in the US will lead to an increase in the consumer price index.The weakening of the dollar in the global currency market will lead to an increase in imported inflation.Both factors related to the US April inflation figure may reduce USD / EUR rate from the level of 1.13 to the level of 1.11. As a result, gold and oil are also likely to fall sharply.