Catalan lesson: national issue not solved in European Union - COMMENT

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Creation of the European Union took a lot of effort from Europeans.

They have gone through the 100-year war, occupied each other's territory. In the last century two world wars took place on this continent.

After the last war, Europe calmed down a bit and started to build a large family called the European Union.

The foundation of Treaty on European Union (TEU), signed in Maastricht on 7 February 1992 and that entered into force on 1 November 1993 laid in accordance with Treaty of Paris, signed on April 18, 1951 by Belgium, France, West Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Luxembourg on creation of the European Coal and Steel Community (ECSC).

The union, which currently includes members of 28 countries, is an example to the world, with respect to human rights protection, respect for democratic values and their realization, economic development, social justice system, high science and technology and success in other areas.

After the end of the Second World War, serious consequences of the conflict and the strengthening of the European Union, it was thought that there would be no attempts to create new states on this continent.

True, the Irish Republican Army, Basque organization Eta reminded that the process of statehood in Europe was not over, and that the national issue not resolved. However, since separatists in some way were supported in Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkey, Iraq, and Syria, it was understood that the attempts of the Irish, Basque and others would not succeed, and the problem would soon be resolved.

Unfortunately, Europe is disappointed by those who want to follow it on this issue. It is clear that such a national issue has not been solved in the most leading EU countries - Spain, Italy, Germany, France and Britain. There is a need for reforms in rights given to autonomous regions.

So, the possibility of creation of new states sooner or later in Europe remains on the agenda. It turned out that those who wished to be independent or who had enlarged autonomy would pay more taxes to the central government and, in return, receive less funds from the state budget.

After the second world war, the fragmentation in Europe began with the collapse of the Federal Socialist Republic of Yugoslavia. During this split the most tragic drama of humanity took place on the continent. Srebrenica massacre, slaying of more than 7,000 Bosniak (Bosnian Muslim) boys and men, perpetrated by Bosnian Serb forces in Srebrenica, a town in eastern Bosnia and Herzegovina, in July 1995. In addition to the killings, more than 20,000 civilians were expelled from the area - a process known as ethnic cleansing. The massacre, which was the worst episode of mass murder within Europe since World War II. Dutch soldiers acting as UN peacekeepers were partly liable for the deaths of about 300 Muslim men massacred near Srebrenica. Court ruled that Netherlands must pay compensation to families of 300 victims.

The UN Security Council declared the town a safe haven protected by UN troops in April 1993.

Notably, on July 11, 1995, under the command of Ratko Mladic, the Serbian army committed a massacre in that town by means of heavy equipment and numerous vigorous forces. 8,382 Bosnian Muslims were killed in two days. All of them were men. Although 20 years have passed since that incident, 6,241 people have been buried. To date, 7,000 bodies have been found. There is no information about 1,372 people yet.

The UN Security Council discussed the adoption of a legal document on genocide in Srebrenica. Ten out of 15 members of the council voted for the issue. The document was rejected because Russia vetoed it.

Before the 1991-1995 war in Yugoslavia, 36,666 people lived in Srebrenica. According to the information, the number of people living there is about ten thousand people. In Srebrenica, 78% of the population was Bosnians and 9% were Serbs. Now, the number of Muslims is about 5,000. The rest of the urban population is Serb.

All of this happened 22 years ago in Europe, which would be a cultural and exemplary.

After eleven years, the referendum was held in Catalan region of Spain, October 1. This time they voted for secession from Spanish Kingdom. The results of referendum initiated by the autonomous government of Catalonia were not backed by any country in the world. They have called the voting illegal and said it was a domestic issue of Spain. Spanish government made a decision to apply Article 155 of the Constitution against the Catalan autonomous community on October 21. That article envisages dismissal of all Catalan leadership from power, handing over all the authorities to representative appointed by Madrid and holding an extraordinary parliamentary election in Catalonia.

Spanish government wants Catalan leadership to make a final decision regarding declaration of region’s independence.

The decision of Spanish government was approved at the session of Senate set for October 27.

Community leadership hadn't respond yet the question of official Madrid. Yesterday the head of Catalan autonomous community Carlos Puigdemont said extraordinary parliamentary election will not be held in the region because Spanish government did not give guarantees to withdraw the adopted decision on deprivation of self-government of autonomy.

He said the decision on secession from Spain will be issued by the parliament.

Foreign minister of Spain Alfonso Dastis Quecedo stated that his government do not review deployment of troops in Catalonia.

Therefore, after referendum Catalonia did not take the next step. The considerable activity of central government of Spain is not visible as well. In other words, such behavior of parities reminds us waiting attitude.

Who waits for what? Several countries have already disclosed their attitude to the issue. The solution of problem was entrusted to Spanish government. So far there are only rumors about international mediators. The leadership of community in its statement also tries to calm down the supporters of ‘independence’ and make every effort so that they don’t change their view on this issue.

Therefore, the Catalan government is required to make a choice. They should either draw back, or begin the negotiations on expanding the current autonomy. From position of Catalan government, we can come to the conclusion that there are those who promised to support ‘their independence’. But they still did not show up. Carlos Puigdemont has paid visits to several countries regarding the independence issue. Though information about promises given by those countries to Catalans has not been spread, it is not ruled out that such information does exist.

Therefore, European Union about which we dream of and show as an example this time is in front of the ditch it has made for others. British Brexit was just beginning and it is not ruled out that it will be continued.

Will the European Union still support separatism after what has happened in Catalonia? In any case, for the last two years after Brexit, Catalonia should be considered the second surprise or problem for the EU.