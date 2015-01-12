​Bryza: It is essential for Turkey to play a more active role in combating ISIS

Baku. January 12. REPORT.AZ/ "I think ISIS has been severely weakened, and will continue to be pushed back from its astounding territorial gains of last summer, but remains far from defeated".

Report was informed on this issues by the ex-Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, now the director of the International Center for Defence studies in Tallinn Matthew Bryza, commenting on the recently intensified airstrikes of international coalition and government forces of Syria and Iraq on the positions of the Islamic state terrorist group.

According to him, it will take considerably longer than one more year to defeat ISIS, but he does believe this moment will come.

At the same time, Bryza stressed the Turkey's role in the fight against radicals. According to him, "it is essential for Turkey to play a more active role in combating ISIS, or ISIS terrorists will eventually achieve their goal of bringing their hatred and barbarism to Turkey itself, and to other countries in the region".

After all, like all Islamists, ISIS seeks to replace secular law with sharia throughout the world in the quest for a global caliphate. The ultimate defeat of ISIS and other violent Islamist groups requires all people throughout the world, whether Muslim, Christian, Jewish, Buddhist, Hindu, Yazidi, animist, or atheist, to reject the hateful ideology that radicalizes religious believers into extremists. That ideology is not a religion; it is a manipulation of a religion of love and peace into a medieval political ideology of hatred and brutality, Mr. Bryza says .