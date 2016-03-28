​Benefits of giving up switching to the summer time for sport fans - COMMENT

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ The decision not to switch to summer time in Azerbaijan has created a number of benefits for sport fans. Report informs, the reduction of time differences with most western countries, it will be possible to watch the European Championships and the Olympic Games at early hours .

First of all, it will be felt while observing football's European Cups' upcoming games. Now the Champions League matches will start not at 23: 45, but at 22: 45, and the Europe League will meet not at 00: 05, but at 23:05.

It also will be possible to observe the European Championship games which are to kick off in France on June 10, earlier. So, the France's start whistle will be blown not at 00:00 but at 23:00.

The Azerbaijani sport fans will also watch Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games on 5 - 21 August.

In September 2018 the group stage of World Cup qualifying matches will start. Group C home match against Azerbaijan is to be held not at 21:00, but at 20:00, guest matches will start not at 23:45 but 22:45.

Influence of the decision on not switching to summer time on the Premier League, which will be held in Baku on 5 - 21 May, European cup matches to be held in the summer, as well as the European Grand Prix which will be held in Baku on 17-19 June still is not known.