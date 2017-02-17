Baku meeting of US and Russian military leaders: proof of trust in Azerbaijan - COMMENT

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Yesterday, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received delegation headed by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Joseph Dunford.

Successful development of political, economic, energy security, defense and security areas, bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the US military stressed during the meeting.

In addition, Baku hosted a meeting between the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Joseph Dunford and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Valery Gerasimov on February 16.

Thus, the statement made by the Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu before the meeting is equally important. According to him, Russia is ready to resume cooperation with the Pentagon. Minister noted that, Moscow will study the position of Pentagon at the meeting of the chiefs of staff. Sergei Shoigu said that prospects of military cooperation between Russia and US, also measures to prevent incidents as a result of joint activities will be discussed during the meeting between Dunford and Gerasimov.

The sides discussed the current state of the military and military-technical cooperation, prospects of development of relations in the field of military education and military medicine, as well as exchanged views on regional issues of mutual interest.

The military leaders discussed a variety of issues including the current state of US-Russian military relations and the importance of consistent and clear military-to-military communication to prevent miscalculation and potential crises.

Notably, this is the first meeting of US and Russian officials after Donald Trump came to power. Prior to his Trump had telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Within the framework of the Security Conference in Munich meeting is expected between the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The issues discussed during the meeting between the two military officials can be put forward as an assumption.

The most interesting aspect for Azerbaijani community is meeting between the two opponents, representatives of leading countries in Baku. It is interesting and proud.

But why Joseph Dunford-Valery Gerasimov meeting was held in the capital of Azerbaijan? In other words, this meeting could have been held in Tbilisi or Yerevan. However, we can say with certainty that Russia's tense relations with Georgia is an obstacle. In other words, Moscow regards Georgia as state under the authority of the West.

On the other hand, the world's leading powers consider Armenia as territory of Russia even though not telling it openly. If the meeting would be held in Yerevan, in diplomatic language it could be interpreted as US official to visit the territory of Russia. The meeting in Baku shows that Azerbaijan equally close to both Russia and the United States. This is also an indicator of trust from US and Russia in Azerbaijan as an independent state.

These kinds of meetings in Baku is source of pride for Azerbaijan in terms of contribution to the normalization of international relations.