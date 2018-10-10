Azerbaijani manat strengthens against most foreign currencies year-on-year - MONITORING

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical group of Report has considered the dynamics of exchange rates of foreign currencies against Azerbaijani manat year-on-year.

It was revealed that manat rate has strengthened against most of foreign currencies.

The highest gap was recorded against Argentine peso, Turkish lira and Japanese yen -52.98%. 39.47% and 23.55% respectively. This is due to sharp depreciation of these currencies.

The the lowest consolidation of manat rate was recorded against US dollar – 0.01%.

In the reporting period, the manat rate against Moldovan leu, Malaysian ringgit and South Korean won respectively declined by 2.67%, 1.69% and 0.4% respectively.