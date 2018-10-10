Azerbaijani manat strengthens against most foreign currencies year-on-year - MONITORING

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical group of Report has considered the dynamics of exchange rates of foreign currencies against Azerbaijani manat year-on-year.
It was revealed that manat rate has strengthened against most of foreign currencies.
The highest gap was recorded against Argentine peso, Turkish lira and Japanese yen -52.98%. 39.47% and 23.55% respectively. This is due to sharp depreciation of these currencies.
The the lowest consolidation of manat rate was recorded against US dollar – 0.01%.
In the reporting period, the manat rate against Moldovan leu, Malaysian ringgit and South Korean won respectively declined by 2.67%, 1.69% and 0.4% respectively.
|№
|Currency
|Code
|Exchange rates
|Dynamics
|10.10.2017
|10.10.2018
|1
|1 US dollar
|USD
|1.7002
|1.7000
|-0.01%
|2
|1 Euro
|EUR
|2.0011
|1.9561
|-2.25%
|3
|1 Australian dollar
|AUD
|1.3234
|1.2102
|-8.55%
|4
|1 Argentine peso
|ARS
|0.0974
|0.0458
|-52.98%
|5
|1 Belarusian ruble
|BYN
|0.8609
|0.7877
|-8.50%
|6
|1 Brazilian real
|BRL
|0.5333
|0.4577
|-14.18%
|7
|1 UAE dirham
|AED
|0.4629
|0.4628
|-0.02%
|8
|1 South African rand
|ZAR
|0.1235
|0.1168
|-5.43%
|9
|100 South Korean won
|KRW
|0.1494
|0.1500
|0.40%
|10
|1 Czech koruna
|CZK
|0.0773
|0.0758
|-1.94%
|11
|100 Chilean peso
|CLP
|0.2684
|0.2492
|-7.15%
|12
|1 Chinese yuan
|CNY
|0.2577
|0.2457
|-4.66%
|13
|1 Danish krone
|DKK
|0.2689
|0.2622
|-2.49%
|14
|1 Georgian lari
|GEL
|0.6872
|0.6468
|-5.88%
|15
|1 Hong Kongdollar
|HKD
|0.2178
|0.2169
|-0.41%
|16
|1 Indian rupee
|INR
|0.0261
|0.0229
|-12.26%
|17
|1 British pound sterling
|GBP
|2.2387
|2.2373
|-0.06%
|18
|100 Indonesian rupiah
|IDR
|0.0126
|0.0112
|-11.11%
|19
|100 Iranian rial
|IRR
|0.0045
|0.0040
|-11.11%
|20
|1 Swedish krona
|SEK
|0.2097
|0.1870
|-10.82%
|21
|1 Swiss franc
|CHF
|1.7376
|1.7150
|-1.30%
|22
|1 Israeli shekel
|ILS
|0.4845
|0.4678
|-3.45%
|23
|1 Canadian dollar
|CAD
|1.3578
|1.3136
|-3.26%
|24
|1 Kuwaiti dinar
|KWD
|5.6251
|5.5988
|-0.47%
|25
|1 Kazakhstani tenge
|KZT
|0.0050
|0.0046
|-8.00%
|26
|1 Kyrgyzstani som
|KGS
|0.0248
|0.0246
|-0.81%
|27
|100 Lebanese pound
|LBP
|0.1128
|0.1125
|-0.27%
|28
|1 Malaysian ringgit
|MYR
|0.4026
|0.4094
|1.69%
|29
|1 Mexican peso
|MXN
|0.0912
|0.0894
|-1.97%
|30
|1 Moldovan leu
|MDL
|0.0975
|0.1001
|2.67%
|31
|1 Egyptian pound
|EGP
|0.0965
|0.0949
|-1.66%
|32
|1 Norwegian krone
|NOK
|0.2135
|0.2058
|-3.61%
|33
|100 Uzbekistani som
|UZS
|0.0211
|0.0207
|-1.90%
|34
|1 Polish złoty
|PLN
|0.4651
|0.4546
|-2.26%
|35
|1 Russian ruble
|RUB
|0.0292
|0.0257
|-11.99%
|36
|1 Singapore dollar
|SGD
|1.2507
|1.2314
|-1.54%
|37
|1 Saudi riyal
|SAR
|0.4534
|0.4532
|-0.04%
|38
|1 Turkish lira
|TRY
|0.4608
|0.2789
|-39.47%
|39
|1 Taiwan dollar
|TWD
|0.0560
|0.0549
|-1.96%
|40
|1 Tajikistani somoni
|TJS
|0.1933
|0.1804
|-6.67%
|41
|1 New Turkmen manat
|TMT
|0.4858
|0.4857
|-0.02%
|42
|1 Ukrainian hryvnia
|UAH
|0.0642
|0.0606
|-5.61%
|43
|100 Japanese yen
|JPY
|1.5089
|1.1536
|-23.55%
|44
|1 New Zealand dollar
|NZD
|1.2024
|1.1022
|-8.33%
