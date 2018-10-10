 Top
    Azerbaijani manat strengthens against most foreign currencies year-on-year - MONITORING

    Consolidation against three foreign currencies was higher than against others

    Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical group of Report has considered the dynamics of exchange rates of foreign currencies against Azerbaijani manat year-on-year.

    It was revealed that manat rate has strengthened against most of foreign currencies.

    The highest gap was recorded against Argentine peso, Turkish lira and Japanese yen -52.98%. 39.47% and 23.55% respectively. This is due to sharp depreciation of these currencies.

    The the lowest consolidation of manat rate was recorded against US dollar – 0.01%.

    In the reporting period, the manat rate against Moldovan leu, Malaysian ringgit and South Korean won respectively declined by 2.67%, 1.69% and 0.4% respectively.

    Currency Code Exchange rates Dynamics
    10.10.2017 10.10.2018
    1 1 US dollar USD 1.7002 1.7000 -0.01%
    2 1 Euro EUR 2.0011 1.9561 -2.25%
    3 1 Australian dollar AUD 1.3234 1.2102 -8.55%
    4 1 Argentine peso ARS 0.0974 0.0458 -52.98%
    5 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 0.8609 0.7877 -8.50%
    6 1 Brazilian real BRL 0.5333 0.4577 -14.18%
    7 1 UAE dirham AED 0.4629 0.4628 -0.02%
    8 1 South African rand ZAR 0.1235 0.1168 -5.43%
    9 100 South Korean won KRW 0.1494 0.1500 0.40%
    10 1 Czech koruna CZK 0.0773 0.0758 -1.94%
    11 100 Chilean peso CLP 0.2684 0.2492 -7.15%
    12 1 Chinese yuan CNY 0.2577 0.2457 -4.66%
    13 1 Danish krone DKK 0.2689 0.2622 -2.49%
    14 1 Georgian lari GEL 0.6872 0.6468 -5.88%
    15 1 Hong Kongdollar HKD 0.2178 0.2169 -0.41%
    16 1 Indian rupee INR 0.0261 0.0229 -12.26%
    17 1 British pound sterling GBP 2.2387 2.2373 -0.06%
    18 100 Indonesian rupiah IDR 0.0126 0.0112 -11.11%
    19 100 Iranian rial IRR 0.0045 0.0040 -11.11%
    20 1 Swedish krona SEK 0.2097 0.1870 -10.82%
    21 1 Swiss franc CHF 1.7376 1.7150 -1.30%
    22 1 Israeli shekel ILS 0.4845 0.4678 -3.45%
    23 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1.3578 1.3136 -3.26%
    24 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5.6251 5.5988 -0.47%
    25 1 Kazakhstani tenge KZT 0.0050 0.0046 -8.00%
    26 1 Kyrgyzstani som KGS 0.0248 0.0246 -0.81%
    27 100 Lebanese pound LBP 0.1128 0.1125 -0.27%
    28 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 0.4026 0.4094 1.69%
    29 1 Mexican peso MXN 0.0912 0.0894 -1.97%
    30 1 Moldovan leu MDL 0.0975 0.1001 2.67%
    31 1 Egyptian pound EGP 0.0965 0.0949 -1.66%
    32 1 Norwegian krone NOK 0.2135 0.2058 -3.61%
    33 100 Uzbekistani som UZS 0.0211 0.0207 -1.90%
    34 1 Polish złoty PLN 0.4651 0.4546 -2.26%
    35 1 Russian ruble RUB 0.0292 0.0257 -11.99%
    36 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1.2507 1.2314 -1.54%
    37 1 Saudi riyal SAR 0.4534 0.4532 -0.04%
    38 1 Turkish lira TRY 0.4608 0.2789 -39.47%
    39 1 Taiwan dollar TWD 0.0560 0.0549 -1.96%
    40 1 Tajikistani somoni TJS 0.1933 0.1804 -6.67%
    41 1 New Turkmen manat TMT 0.4858 0.4857 -0.02%
    42 1 Ukrainian hryvnia UAH 0.0642 0.0606 -5.61%
    43 100 Japanese yen JPY 1.5089 1.1536 -23.55%
    44 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 1.2024 1.1022 -8.33%
