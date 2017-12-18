Armenian nature: A concert will be given on January 20, marking tragedy in Baku - COMMENT

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ There are days in Azerbaijani history which are remembered and yet will be remembered for years to come with condolences. The January 20 and February 26 are one of those days. Next year will be 20th anniversary of 20 January tragedy and 26th anniversary of Khojaly genocide. Armenians played the main part in both tragedies.

On January 20, 1990 the former Soviet leaders used to say that they deployed troops in Baku to stop “Armenian massacre” and “punish” extremists. On February 26, Armenian armed forces with support of the infantry guards regiment No.366 of Russia committed genocides in the region against Azerbaijani Turks. The organizers of both tragedies are known and they are alive. World Azerbaijanis along with people who love Azerbaijan remember the January 20 and February 26. Certainly Armenians consider both dates “important” for themselves.

Famous French singer of Armenian origin Charles Aznavour will perform with concert program from January 20 next year to February 6. Basically, at first glance there will be people who say “there is nothing strange here?!” or “this is coincidence”, “Don’t pay attention”, However, there are almost no famous Armenian who would not defend the Armenian genocide of 1915” and would not support Armenian separatists in Nagorno Karabakh, Charles Aznavour is one of the supporters of these two “issue”. Several years ago Charles Aznavour said opening the Turkish-Armenian border will harm Azerbaijan: “That is why Azerbaijan is against opening the borders and concerned about that.”

During his recent trip to Israel, Charles Aznavour asked the local officials why they “don’t recognize the Armenia genocide.” He is of the of the supporters of this issue in the world. He also supports the separatists in Nagorno Karabakh and adjacent districts occupied territories of Azerbaijan. During the April War in 2016 Charles Aznavour met with former president of France François Hollande and asked his support to stop the fire on the line of contact of Azerbaijan and Armenia. On his Facebook page there were information accusing Azerbaijani side for what happened in Nagorno Karabakh.

Charles Aznavour also said that he is willing to invite the current president of France Emmanuel Macron to Armenia. Instead of calling people for more humanist things with his songs, in his actions he defends the occupation and aggressor state. The singer calls the world Armenians to invest in Armenia. On May 18-22, 2009 his eldest daughter Seda Aznavour performed concert in Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh.

One day ago the visit of Charles Aznavour to Nagorno Karabakh was postponed due to bad weather conditions. Interestingly, this person claims in his interviews that he is the person far from politics. However, his actions say the opposite, he serves the Armenian nature and claim.

From abovementioned it can be concluded that Charles Aznavour is aware of what happened on January 20,1990 in Azerbaijan. Because he is one of the “supporters of Armenians rights” in the world. For this reason, he deliberately scheduled concert in France for January 20.

On February 26 international scientific conference dedicated to great Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi is planned to be held in one of the local universities of Tabriz.

The secretary of the event Abulfazi Ganizade said: “The aim of the event is to survival of Iran Islamic culture and support the Persian culture.”

He said the organizers of the event are Tabriz University, Free Islamic University, Farhangian University, Eastern Azerbaijan “Payami Nur” University, “Jihat” University, Aran Culture Institute, Tabriz City Municipality, Society of Iranian language and culture and others.

A. Ganizade said experts from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Tajikistan, Iraq, Syria and other countries.

Actually, the purpose of the conference is to promote Nizami Ganjavi as a Persian poet. Because Iranian officials and non-officials in their visits openly maintained that.

The other side of the issue is that the event will be held on February 26, the day considered a tragedy day for Azerbaijan. Again indifferent and pro-Iranian people may claim that there is nothing to protest about that. However, many times it was not allowed to hold events at Tabriz University to remember the victims of January 20 and Khojaly tragedy.

With that under pretext of Nizami Ganjavi, Iran wants to hit two targets instantly. From one side they want to tell the whole world that the great Azerbaijani poet was Persian, from other side by this kind of event to prevent the remembrance of Khojaly tragedy

By means of such conferences they prevent expected events to be held in Tabriz on Khojaly tragedy.

There are multiple facts about pressures on participants, organizers of such events related with

Therefore, the planned concert of Charles Aznavour on January 20 in France and conference on Nizami Ganjavi in Tabriz on February 26 has the same essence for Azerbaijan.