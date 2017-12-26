Armenian defense minister confesses: military conscription is in corruption - COMMENT

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Incompetent activity of Central Military Medical Commission in Armenia not only a blow to the Ministry of Defense, but also security of the country.”

Report informs, Armenian defense minister Vigen Sargsyan told the Shant television in his interview. He said any wrong decision of this commission blows to the defense capability and security of Armenia: “There are different commissions in the military commission. They don’t have the relevant equipment, for instance, even ordinary diagnostic equipment does not exist. In my opinion, such turmoil leads to making of irresponsible decisions.”

Sargsyan called all doctors from public clinics to military conscription commissions to approach the issue with conscripts seriously and added that reforms are being held in this sphere.

The thing is that the young people who are found 90 deceases not qualified for compulsory military service in Armenia. There are many gaps for doctors to make falsifications in this field. Without doubt in the process doctors take bribe from rich parents and relatives of the conscripts. Armenian media reported multiple relevant facts. The reports say that parents who don’t want their sons to go to Nagorno Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, kept under occupation, give bribe to the Conscript Commission or relevant bodies of the Ministry of Defense. Even families of soldiers claim that their sons who are invalid for service are involved in military service. Our purpose is not to remain on those facts.

On November 29, Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan signed the law “On Military service and status of military serviceman”.

The law does not envisage postponement from military service for education. The postponement will only be given to persons who sign civil contract with the ministry of defense. People signing such contract are required to serve in the army for three years after obtaining bachelor degree at university. Bin deed military service is two years. Armenian students protested against the abolition of postponement from military service and held protests. But it was in vain. Several days ago students of Yerevan State University as protest to law restored hunger strike. The protests are held by members of Initiative Movement “For the development of Science”.

Bu the way, according to the law on military position and military service students receving bachelor’s and master degree are entitled to military service deferment.

Azerbaijan grant military service deferment to bachelors, masters and doctoral degree students, fellows in internship, as well as those who receiving education at the scientific organizations approved by Azerbaijani President.

But Armenian leadership made an unsuccessful attempt to strengthen army by adopting the law "On military service and status of military serviceman”.

Because those conscripts who were deprived of their rights to military service deferment are sent to Nagorno Karabakh and neutralized there when ceasefire regime is violated.

Thus, though Vigen Sargsyan did not dare to declare it openly, admitted that people avoid serving in the army by giving bribes. The doctors of military commission play an active role in this issue. After the known law was signed by Serzh Sargsyan it is not ruled out that the bribe in this area will flourish. The confession of defense minister of aggressor country about absence of diagnostic equipment in the military medical commissions gives reason to suggest that corruption with conscripts in Armenia still to continue.