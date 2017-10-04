Armenia's new coquettishness to Kremlin: membership to Eurasian Union - COMMENT

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian parliament discussed the draft law on Armenia's withdrawal from the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).

The chairman of the parliament Ara Babloyan said the commission on foreign relations of parliament reviewed the document and assessed it negatively. Nevertheless, draft law was discussed at extraordinary meeting yesterday.

The author of proposal on Armenia's withdrawal from the Eurasian Economic Union is opposition bloc "Yelk" (Way Out).

After discussions draft law was put to the vote. 79 of 105 lawmakers voted against,10 in favor. Some of the deputies in "Yelk" fraction also voted against the proposal.

Ruling Republicans and Dashnaktsutyun parties voted against Armenia’s withdrawal from Eurasian Economic Union.

Serzh Sargsyan

By the way, 65 deputies represent Republican party, 7 deputies of Dashnaks, 31 MPs from opposition party “Prosperous Armenia”, 9 lawmakers from “Yelk” party at the parliament of Armenia. As the vast majority support the governmental fraction, adoption of any proposal depends on them .

Those deputies who are considered as oppositions try to pretend for democratic image of parliament. That is why it was clear from discussions and voting that issue of withdrawal from Eurasian Economic Union is a show. During the discussions the real purpose of Armenia became known. Ruling party MPs talked more about Russia’s selling of weapons to Azerbaijan, agreement between Yerevan and Moscow on selling of gas and weapons, than leaving Eurasian Economic Union.

Vice-speaker Mikael Melkumyan said in this union they can bring to discussions the topic of Russia’s selling of weapons to Azerbaijan:

Mikael Melkumyan

“In 2015 Russia has sold to Azerbaijan weapons in the amount of $25 billion, in 2016 in the amount of $ 10 billion and this year even more. That is why we should ask Moscow to which extend it correspondents to relations between Armenia and Russia? Georgia buys gas from Azerbaijan for $ 200 and sells to population for $ 240-245. But Armenia buys gas from Russia for $ 150 and sells to population three times more expensive.” He talked about the importance of non-trade financial funds sent from Russia.

Speaking about high price for natural gas M.Melkumyan also targets current prime minister Karen Karapetyan. Because Gazprom-Armenia led by him, controls the sale of natural gas. In 2018, Karapetyan will compete with incumbent president Serzh Sargsyan for the position of prime minister. The discussion also shows collision between president and prime minister. The leader of opposition bloc “Yelk”, Nicol Pashinyan said after Armenia joined the Eurasian Economic Union, International reserves decreased by 40%, foreign debt increased by 10%.

Deputies also talked about strategic partnership between Russia and Armenia. By discussing the option between Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and European Union (EU), Armenia aims to get additional funds from both sides. Perusing such policy Armenian government is willing to draw additional financial means both from Moscow, and Brussels. Game of democracy in the Armenian parliament serves this purpose. It was obvious from the beginning that the proposal not supported by ruling party would not be approved. Discussing the issue at extraordinary meeting proved that it was formality. For this reason, the winning side at the discussions of document initiated by fraction called opposition was again Armenian authorities. S. Sargsyan once again tested his circle in the parliament for upcoming voting for position of prime minister.

He showed to Kremlin its power at Armenian parliament. It can also be called a message of Sargsyan to Moscow for becoming a prime minister. Anyway, Russia, EU and US all know very well that Armenia is territory controlled by Kremlin in every way.

Armenia can join unions with Moscow’s approval or kicked out of them. Discussions one more time proved it.